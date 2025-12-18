'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule Enforced, Checkpoints at Delhi Borders for 'Old' Vehicles

As part of ongoing efforts to combat severe air pollution in Delhi, the government has implemented the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, which prohibits petrol stations from dispensing fuel to vehicles that do not possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. This regulation came into effect on 18 December 2025, coinciding with the enforcement of a ban on non-compliant vehicles below BS-VI standards.

According to The Hindu, the enforcement of this rule is supported by advanced technology, including automatic number plate recognition cameras and police assistance at fuel stations. The initiative aims to ensure that only vehicles meeting emission standards can refuel, thereby reducing the number of polluting vehicles on the roads.

The Delhi government has deployed approximately 580 police personnel at 126 checkpoints across the city to monitor compliance with the new regulations. The report noted that enforcement teams from the Transport Department are also stationed at petrol pumps to facilitate the implementation of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule.