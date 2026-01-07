Vaishno Devi College Loses Recognition Days After Row Over Admission to Muslims

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn recognition of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu, citing serious deficiencies in infrastructure, faculty, and clinical facilities. The decision followed a surprise inspection and comes amid controversy over the religious composition of the college’s first MBBS batch.
All 50 students admitted for the 2025–26 academic year will be relocated to other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats.
According to Deccan Herald, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board revoked the institute’s recognition after a surprise inspection revealed non-compliance with minimum standards.
The inspection found major lapses in infrastructure, faculty strength, and clinical facilities, prompting immediate regulatory action. The NMC directed local authorities to ensure a seamless transfer of students to prevent any loss of academic opportunity.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the commission’s letter stated that students would be accommodated in other medical institutions within the Union Territory as supernumerary seats, ensuring that no student loses their MBBS seat. The NMC cited poor infrastructure, lack of clinical material, and insufficient teaching staff as key reasons for the withdrawal. The move followed several complaints and a subsequent inspection that confirmed substantial deficiencies.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the inspection found a 39% deficiency in teaching faculty and a 65% shortage of tutors and senior residents. The outpatient department and bed occupancy rates were also below required standards. The report noted that essential facilities such as laboratories, lecture theatres, and library resources did not meet regulatory norms. The college administration attributed some deficiencies to faculty being on leave during the inspection.
Protests intensified after it was revealed that a significant majority of the admitted students were from the Muslim community. Groups such as the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti demanded the cancellation of the admission list and closure of the institute, arguing that the college, funded by the shrine board, should primarily benefit Hindu students.
However, the demand for religious reservations was not legally tenable, as the institute is not a minority educational institution.
Local political leaders responded to the controversy, with statements from officials urging that admissions remain merit-based and warning against introducing religion into the process. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated, “Admission cannot be granted without merit. Introducing religion into admissions would violate constitutional provisions.”
“The children passed exams and secured seats on their hard work. None did any favour to them. If you don’t want them there then adjust them somewhere else,” Omar Abdullah said, emphasising the need for a fair and impartial system.
Further coverage indicated that the NMC’s decision was based solely on regulatory standards and not on the religious composition of the student body. The commission clarified that the relocation of students would be managed by the Union Territory’s health and counselling authorities, who have been formally notified of the decision.
Political engagement continued as meetings were held between opposition leaders and protest groups to discuss the situation and seek a resolution. The BJP expressed support for regulatory action, emphasising the importance of maintaining educational standards and assuring that students’ interests would be protected.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.