NLSIU Students Postpone Screening Umar Khalid Documentary, Deny Pressure

The Law & Society Committee at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) postponed a scheduled screening of the documentary “Prisoner No. 626710 is Present,” which focuses on imprisoned activist Umar Khalid. The event, originally set for 14 September 2026 at 7 pm, was deferred due to logistical and security considerations. Organisers stated that the screening would be rescheduled within the current trimester and emphasised that the decision was not a response to external pressure.
According to The News Minute, the Law & Society Committee clarified in an email to students that the postponement was a precautionary measure to ensure the event could be conducted safely and responsibly. The committee had planned the screening in solidarity with Umar Khalid, marking Political Prisoners’ Day and the sixth anniversary of his arrest.
Opposition to the screening was expressed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which had submitted a formal complaint to the NLSIU administration requesting cancellation of the event. Coverage revealed that ABVP claimed credit for the postponement, though organisers maintained that the decision was unrelated to such demands.
The documentary, directed by Lalit Vachani, was intended to highlight the case of Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader who has been in custody since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other charges. The screening was also scheduled to coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, which, reporting indicated, contributed to concerns about adequate security arrangements on campus.
In a statement, the Law & Society Committee reiterated, “The postponement is a precautionary step taken to ensure that the screening can be held in a safe and responsible manner,” and confirmed that the event would not be cancelled but rescheduled.
“We are not backing out because of pressure from anyone,” the organisers stated, directly addressing speculation about external influence on their decision.
Recent weeks have seen similar developments at other universities. For example, the administration at JNU in Delhi revoked permission for a discussion on Umar Khalid’s book, citing procedural reasons. Further details showed that the event at JNU was eventually held at a different venue on campus, despite disruptions.
At NLSIU, the Law & Society Committee has not announced a new date for the documentary screening. The group has maintained its position that the event will proceed once security and logistical concerns are addressed, and that the postponement should not be interpreted as a withdrawal in the face of opposition. Analysis showed that the committee’s communication emphasised student safety and institutional responsibility as the primary factors in the decision-making process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.