‘He's My Boss’: PM Modi as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP’s Youngest President

Nitin Nabin officially took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 20 January 2026 at the party headquarters in New Delhi. At 45, Nabin is the youngest person to hold the post, succeeding JP Nadda, who led the party since 2020.
The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders.
According to Hindustan Times, Nabin’s appointment followed the submission of thirty-seven sets of nomination papers, with support from top BJP leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari. The selection process concluded with Nabin as the sole candidate, reflecting broad organisational consensus within the party.
As reported by Financial Express, Nabin’s political journey began in 2006 after the death of his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a four-time MLA from Patna West. Nabin has since served as a five-time MLA, representing Patna West and later Bankipur, and has built a strong grassroots base in Bihar. His assets, as per his latest affidavit, are valued at approximately Rs 3.1 crore.
As highlighted by Scroll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering, stating, “When it comes to party affairs, I am a worker, and he is my boss.” Modi emphasised that the election process was conducted in a “100% democratic manner” and underscored the importance of coordination among the National Democratic Alliance constituents under Nabin’s leadership.
As noted by The News Minute, the organisational event, known as Sangathan Parv, saw the formal announcement of Nabin’s election by K. Laxman, the BJP’s returning officer. The process required a candidate to be proposed by at least 20 members of the electoral college and to have a minimum of 15 years of party membership, both of which Nabin fulfilled.
Coverage revealed that Modi described Nabin as a “millennial” leader, highlighting his connection to a generation that has witnessed India’s economic and technological transformation. Modi also acknowledged the contributions of previous presidents Amit Shah and JP Nadda in strengthening the party’s national presence.
Analysis showed that Nabin’s elevation may lead to further responsibilities, including a possible Rajya Sabha seat, as the party considers options for his future parliamentary role. However, he is expected to remain outside the Union Cabinet for the time being, in line with the party’s “one person, one post” principle.
At the event, officials confirmed that K. Laxman handed over the certificate of election to Nabin in the presence of senior leaders, marking the formal transition of leadership. The ceremony was attended by Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, reflecting the party’s unified support for the new president.
In addition, reporting indicated that Nabin’s immediate tasks include leading the BJP into the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and overseeing organisational changes ahead of upcoming state assembly polls. His previous ministerial roles in Bihar included portfolios such as Road Construction, Urban Development, and Law and Justice, with a focus on infrastructure and welfare initiatives.
