‘He's My Boss’: PM Modi as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP’s Youngest President

Nitin Nabin officially took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 20 January 2026 at the party headquarters in New Delhi. At 45, Nabin is the youngest person to hold the post, succeeding JP Nadda, who led the party since 2020.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders.