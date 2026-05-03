9 Killed, Family of 5 Among Dead After Suspected AC Blast in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar

In the early hours of 3 May 2026, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi, resulting in the deaths of nine people. The incident occurred at premises B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase-I, with the blaze engulfing the second, third, and fourth floors. Emergency services responded promptly, evacuating several residents and bringing the fire under control by 8 am. The deceased included a family of five, among them an infant, and three members of another family.