9 Killed, Family of 5 Among Dead After Suspected AC Blast in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar

In the early hours of 3 May 2026, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi, resulting in the deaths of nine people. The incident occurred at premises B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase-I, with the blaze engulfing the second, third, and fourth floors. Emergency services responded promptly, evacuating several residents and bringing the fire under control by 8 am. The deceased included a family of five, among them an infant, and three members of another family.
According to The Indian Express, the victims from one family were identified as Arvind Jain (60), Anita Jain (58), Nishant Jain (35), Anchal Jain (33), and Akash Jain (1), who resided on the second floor. Another family, comprising Nitin Jain (50), Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyank Jain (25), lost their lives on the third floor. Shikha Jain (45), living on the first floor, was also among the deceased.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Delhi Fire Service deployed 14 fire tenders to the site. Rescue teams evacuated 10 to 15 people, and two individuals with minor injuries were transported to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Nine others were declared brought dead at the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with initial findings suggesting an air conditioner explosion may have triggered the blaze.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the incident was reported at approximately 3:48 am, prompting a large-scale response from police, fire, and disaster management teams. The fire affected multiple floors, necessitating extensive rescue operations throughout the morning.
Eyewitness accounts indicated that the fire may have started following a blast in an air conditioning unit. Residents stated that the blaze began around 3:13 am, with fire tenders arriving by 3:35 am. Efforts to douse the flames and search for additional victims continued for several hours.
“During the rescue efforts, around 10 to 15 people were safely evacuated from the building. Two persons who sustained minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. Later, nine more people were taken to the hospital who were declared brought dead,” an official said.
Recent fire-safety drives in neighbouring districts have highlighted the importance of regular inspections and functional safety equipment in high-rise buildings. Officials have emphasised the need for strict adherence to fire safety norms, especially during summer and festival seasons, to prevent similar tragedies.
Ongoing investigations are focused on determining the precise cause of the fire and assessing compliance with safety regulations at the affected building. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding potential lapses or accountability.
“A cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is currently underway,” an official added.
Efforts to improve fire safety awareness and enforcement continue in the region as officials respond to the increasing number of fire incidents in residential complexes. Residents and safety advocates have called for stricter checks and regular maintenance of fire safety equipment to reduce risks in densely populated urban areas.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.