Over 400 Personnel Deployed as Nilgiris Forest Fires Threaten Tiger Reserve

Multiple forest fires have destroyed hundreds of acres in the Nilgiris forest division and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
On 26 April, helicopters from the Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore were deployed for the second consecutive day to assist in firefighting operations.
More than 400 forest personnel from across Tamil Nadu have been mobilised to control the blaze, which began in the Wenlock Downs Reserve Forest of Parson’s Valley Range on 15 April.
According to The Hindu, the local forest team was the first to respond to the initial outbreak. The scale of the fire prompted authorities to deploy additional firefighting crews and aerial support, as ground teams faced challenges due to the difficult terrain and rapidly spreading flames.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the use of helicopters has been crucial in reaching inaccessible areas and delivering water to douse the flames. The coordinated response involved both state and central agencies, with continuous monitoring to prevent further spread into sensitive wildlife habitats.
The authorities have prioritised the safety of both wildlife and local communities, with evacuation plans in place if conditions worsen.
The forest personnel have been working in shifts to create firebreaks and protect key forest zones, as coverage revealed.
“Multiple forest fire fighting crew involving more than 400 forest personnel from all over the State were roped in to control the fire,” the official press release stated.
The firefighting teams have also coordinated with local residents to ensure timely alerts and minimise risks.
In addition to the Nilgiris, recent weeks have seen forest fire incidents in other parts of southern India, with swift action by forest department personnel preventing major disasters elsewhere as details emerged.
The Nilgiris fires, however, remain among the most severe, given the ecological sensitivity of the region and the presence of protected wildlife reserves.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with contingency plans for further aerial support if required. The deployment of resources and inter-agency cooperation have been emphasised as key factors in managing the ongoing crisis according to officials.
While the immediate threat to human settlements has been contained, the full extent of ecological damage is still being assessed. Restoration efforts are expected to follow once the fires are fully brought under control, as further updates indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.