Over 400 Personnel Deployed as Nilgiris Forest Fires Threaten Tiger Reserve

Multiple forest fires have destroyed hundreds of acres in the Nilgiris forest division and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

On 26 April, helicopters from the Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore were deployed for the second consecutive day to assist in firefighting operations.

More than 400 forest personnel from across Tamil Nadu have been mobilised to control the blaze, which began in the Wenlock Downs Reserve Forest of Parson’s Valley Range on 15 April.