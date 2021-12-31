NIA Files Case Against SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani, Other Operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, 31 December, said that they have lodged a fresh case against the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) member Jaswinder Singh Multani and other Khalistani operatives.

The NIA, however, clarified that the Ludhiana court blast case was being investigated by the Punjab Police and they (NIA) have lodged a fresh case against the Khalistani elements.

"We have registered a case against the Khalistani elements, including Multani. We haven't taken over the Ludhiana Blast case as of now. This case is lodged on the basis of input," NIA official told IANS.

A source said that a team of elite NIA officials was formed to look into the matter. The team is likely to travel to Germany in the first week of 2022.