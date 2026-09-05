13 Years After Jhiram Ghati Attack, 10 Maoists Convicted by NIA Court

On 5 September 2026, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, convicted all ten accused in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack. The attack, which occurred on 25 May 2013, targeted a convoy of Congress leaders during the party’s Parivartan Rally in Bastar district, resulting in the deaths of 29 people, including senior political figures and security personnel. The court has reserved the announcement of sentences for 16 September 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, the convicted individuals include two women. The trial involved the examination of 101 witnesses, and the verdict was delivered by Special Judge Abhay Singh Rajput. The defence has indicated plans to appeal the verdict after reviewing the court’s judgment.
As reported by The Indian Express, the convicted are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Snna alias Chamru, and Mahadev Nag. The trial spanned more than a decade, with at least 294 hearings, and included supplementary chargesheets against additional accused who were not convicted in this verdict.
The attack was described as a targeted ambush near the inter-district border of Bastar and Sukma, primarily aimed at Mahendra Karma, a key figure in anti-insurgency operations. The deceased included state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh, and former MLA Uday Mudliyar. Police records indicate that Maoists looted firearms, ammunition, grenades, and communication equipment during the incident as coverage revealed.
"Twenty-nine persons, including Congress leaders, civilians and security personnel, were killed and more than 30 others injured in the attack, which virtually wiped out the party's top leadership in the state at the time," the trial proceedings noted.
The investigation was initially handled by Bastar police before being transferred to the NIA days after the attack. The NIA filed its first chargesheet in September 2014 and a supplementary chargesheet in September 2015. The case also saw parallel investigations by judicial commissions and a Special Investigation Team at different stages as analysis showed.
During the lengthy trial, one of the eleven arrested accused died, and several prominent individuals named in the chargesheet were either killed in subsequent encounters or surrendered to authorities. The NIA also issued public advertisements in 2023 seeking further information related to the case as further details emerged.
"We will appeal against the verdict in the higher court. We have not received the copy of the judgment yet. We will be able to give the grounds for appeal after receiving it," defence lawyer Arvind Choudhary stated.
The Supreme Court previously dismissed a plea by the Chhattisgarh government in 2020, which challenged a judicial commission's refusal to examine additional witnesses. The NIA’s investigation included the presentation of supporting documents and witness testimonies, culminating in the convictions announced on 5 September 2026 as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.