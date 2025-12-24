H-1B Lottery Discarded: How New US Visa Rules Will Impact Indian Professionals

The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced a significant overhaul of the H-1B visa selection process, replacing the long-standing lottery system with a new model that prioritises higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign workers. This change is expected to take effect on 27 February 2026, impacting the fiscal year 2027 H-1B cap registration season.
According to Indian Express, the new regulations will make it considerably more difficult for entry-level workers, particularly from India, to secure H-1B visas. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the previous random selection process had been exploited by employers seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers.
The new weighted selection process will allocate H-1B visas based on skill level and salary, which could significantly narrow opportunities for many Indian professionals. As reported by Scroll, this change is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to reshape the H-1B programme.
Indian nationals have historically made up a large portion of H-1B visa holders, accounting for over 70% of all visas issued annually, as noted in the Hindustan Times.
The new rules are likely to disproportionately affect entry-level professionals and those sponsored by smaller firms, as the selection process will favour higher salaries.
The publication further reported that the new regulations will still allow for H-1B visas to be available across all wage levels, but the probability of selection will increase significantly for higher-paid and more specialised foreign workers.
Matthew Tragesser, a spokesperson for the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, defended the new rules, stating that they align with Congress' intent to protect American workers' wages and job opportunities. The report noted that the changes are expected to reshape the landscape of the H-1B programme fundamentally.
Industry experts have expressed concerns that the new rules could push many Indian professionals to seek opportunities in other countries, such as Canada or European nations, as the barriers to entry in the US become more pronounced.
As the new regulations are set to take effect, many Indian professionals currently working in the US on H-1B visas are left uncertain about their future. The combined effect of wage-based selection, steep fees, and intensive vetting could signal a fundamental change in the career aspirations of many Indian IT professionals.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.