Orange Alert in Delhi After City Records Hottest April Day in 5 Years at 42.4° C

On Friday, the maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man riding a bicycle holds an umbrella in one hand amid heatwave in Delhi.</p></div>
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sunday, 10 April, as severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital.

According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, which has been hottest day in five years.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on 21 April, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on 29 April, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its warning said this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius was recorded on 28 April, 1979 in Gurugram.

The maximum temperature in Haryana's Faridabad was at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

