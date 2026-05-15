Union Education Minister: NEET-UG 2027 To Shift To Computer-Based Test Format

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from 2027, replacing the traditional pen-and-paper format. The announcement was made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 due to a paper leak. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will oversee the transition, which is expected to impact over 2.2 million candidates annually.
According to Hindustan Times, the decision to move NEET-UG to CBT mode was influenced by recommendations from the Radhakrishnan committee, which identified the OMR-based pen-and-paper system as a vulnerability for paper leaks. The committee, established after the 2024 NEET-UG controversy, advocated computer-based testing as a more secure alternative.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that the 2027 NEET-UG will be the first to implement the CBT format. The minister stated, “Starting from next year, the NEET exam will be conducted in CBT mode,” marking the first official confirmation of the transition. The move is intended to enhance exam integrity and prevent malpractices.
Implementation of the CBT format will require the NTA to conduct the exam in approximately 20 shifts to accommodate the large number of candidates, as coverage revealed. The agency will use a normalisation process to ensure fairness, adjusting scores to account for varying difficulty levels across different shifts.
“Despite implementation of Radhakrishnan committee’s recommendations, this incident occurred. The root cause of this is Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based examination. From next year, the NEET examination will happen in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode,” Dharmendra Pradhan stated.
While the 2026 NEET-UG re-examination will remain in the offline pen-and-paper format, the shift to CBT is scheduled exclusively for 2027 and beyond as analysis showed. The NTA has clarified that no additional registration will be required for the 2026 re-exam, and the transition to CBT will not affect candidates appearing in 2026.
In the lead-up to this decision, a parliamentary standing committee had previously supported the pen-and-paper model, citing the track record of exams like UPSC and CBSE. However, following recent developments, the government opted for the Radhakrishnan committee’s recommendation to prioritise exam security through computer-based testing.
“We want to reassure meritorious students. We do not want the exam mafia to snatch seats from deserving candidates. We do not want moneybags to take these seats. The decision has been taken with students in mind,” Dharmendra Pradhan said.
Technical preparations for the CBT format are underway, with the NTA expected to release detailed guidelines on exam centres, shift allocation, and the normalisation process in the coming months. Reporting indicated that the agency will coordinate with the health ministry and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and address logistical challenges.
Stakeholders have raised concerns about infrastructure, accessibility, and the need for robust digital systems to support the CBT format. At the end of recent discussions, some state leaders have called for exemptions or alternative admission criteria, citing systemic vulnerabilities and the impact on rural and economically disadvantaged students.
“The normalisation process involves adjusting scores to offset difficulty differences across shifts based on relative performance within each session,” NTA director general Abhishek Singh explained.
Further details on the operational aspects of NEET-UG 2027’s computer-based format are expected to be announced by the NTA as preparations advance as updates emerge.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.