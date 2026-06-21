NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Conducted Today Amid Tight Security Nationwide

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted on 21 June across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the test, which was rescheduled following the cancellation of the original exam due to allegations of a paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented comprehensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the integrity and fairness of the examination process.