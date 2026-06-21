NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Conducted Today Amid Tight Security Nationwide

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted on 21 June across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the test, which was rescheduled following the cancellation of the original exam due to allegations of a paper leak.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented comprehensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the integrity and fairness of the examination process.
According to Hindustan Times, the NTA deployed 1,38,560 CCTV cameras and 51,311 jammers across all centres, with live monitoring at national, state, and ministry levels.
More than 38,000 frisking personnel and 48,000 biometric verification staff were stationed to ensure thorough candidate checks, supplemented by face authentication systems.
The agency also arranged for drinking water, ORS, ambulances, and shaded waiting areas for parents at all centres.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the re-exam was held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, with compensatory time for candidates with disabilities. The NTA coordinated with police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts for secure logistics and movement of confidential materials. Over two lakh personnel, including police and district officials, were mobilised nationwide to support the examination process.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Delhi government introduced free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation buses for all NEET candidates and established cooling zones outside 97 examination centres. These zones provided water, ORS, tea, and first-aid support for parents and family members waiting outside. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated, “Respecting the dreams of every student and the hopes of every parent is the responsibility of the government.”
Enhanced cyber surveillance was implemented, with states conducting security drills and deploying cyber teams to monitor social media for rumours and fraudulent claims. In Rajasthan, intelligence agencies questioned individuals previously involved in exam malpractices, while in Madhya Pradesh, cyber commandos monitored online activity. In Uttar Pradesh, a temporary control room was set up for real-time monitoring, and in Jharkhand, prohibitory orders were imposed around examination centres.
Candidate anxiety was high as students prepared for the retest. Many repeat aspirants expressed concerns about matching or exceeding their previous performance. One candidate from Rajasthan’s Kota said, “Now, there is pressure to match it or do even better.” The NTA introduced stricter verification, including Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, facial recognition, and live photography, with all centres under CCTV surveillance and footage preserved for at least 90 days.
“You start doubting everything. You ask yourself whether you prepared enough, whether you revised enough, whether you had given enough time to each concept…,” said Abhinav Agarwal, a candidate from Delhi.
Special transport arrangements were made in Mumbai due to a strike by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. The administration arranged 60 additional Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses to ferry students to 63 examination centres, ensuring minimal disruption for candidates despite the ongoing strike.
Comprehensive arrangements included a wall clock in every examination room, extra rough-work pages, and special provisions for left-handed candidates. The NTA also conducted a nationwide mock drill to verify all systems, including jammers, CCTV, and biometric verification, before the exam day. The agency appealed to all stakeholders to support candidates and reduce examination-day stress.
In a specific administrative incident, a Nagpur student was mistakenly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi. The NTA responded by reallocating the candidate to a local centre after verification, emphasising its “student-first approach” and stating that more than 99.5 percent of candidates were allotted their preferred cities during the correction window.
“No candidate misses the examination over an administrative doubt,” the NTA stated regarding the incident.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.