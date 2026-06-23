'I Cannot Do Anything': 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in UP

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide and bullying. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A 19-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Chaupariya Kanchanpura village in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on 23 June 2026. The student, identified as Chanchal Bharti, was found unconscious at her home by family members and was declared dead at the district hospital. She had recently appeared for the NEET retake examination on 21 June. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
According to Deccan Herald, Chanchal’s family stated that she was under significant stress following the NEET examination. The family reported that she appeared upset after the retake and had been struggling emotionally in the days leading up to the incident.
Police officials recovered a NEET question booklet from the scene, which contained a handwritten message reportedly stating, “I cannot do anything, my brother.” Initial findings indicate that the note is being treated as a suspected suicide note, and forensic as well as handwriting examinations have been ordered to verify its authenticity.
The Kotwali Station House Officer, Nirbhay Singh, confirmed that the booklet and note have been seized for further analysis. Police procedures include a postmortem examination and a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the case. The officer stated, “All aspects of the case are being investigated. Further legal action is underway.”
“She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” the police stated, as cited in the coverage.
Family members described Chanchal as a bright student with high aspirations. Despite financial challenges, her father, who works as a tailor, had continued to support her education. Statements from relatives highlighted the emotional and academic pressures she faced, particularly after the NEET retake.
Authorities have emphasised that the investigation will consider all possible factors contributing to the incident. Further updates on the case are expected as forensic results and additional inquiries progress.
“Police have seized the booklet and the suspected suicide note, and forensic and handwriting examinations will be conducted,” the Station House Officer said.
Community members in Chaupariya Kanchanpura have expressed concern over the mental health challenges faced by students preparing for competitive examinations. Local reactions have called for increased support and awareness regarding student well-being, especially during high-pressure exam periods.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.