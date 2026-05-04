BJP+ Nears 100 Seats in Assam; Gaurav Gogoi Loses, Congress Routed

Reporting indicated that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), an NDA partner, is leading in 10 out of 15 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BJP is ahead in three BTR seats, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leads in one. The BPF’s resurgence follows its victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in 2025, and the party has rejoined the NDA after a period of realignment.