NCRB: Bangalore Has Highest Suicide Rates, Delhi Highest Suicide Numbers

(Trigger warning: The following story contains details of personal harm. We urge the readers to use their own discretion before proceeding further.)

Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024 confirms that Bangalore reported the highest rates of suicides among all Indian mega cities, with a total of 2,340 cases. These figures are based on cities with populations exceeding one million, as defined by the NCRB.