NCRB: Bangalore Has Highest Suicide Rates, Delhi Highest Suicide Numbers

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Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024 confirms that Bangalore reported the highest rates of suicides among all Indian mega cities, with a total of 2,340 cases. These figures are based on cities with populations exceeding one million, as defined by the NCRB.
According to Hindustan Times, Delhi’s absolute suicide numbers in 2024 were the highest, followed by Bengaluru. However, the suicide rate of Delhi remains much lower, 9.8, due to its large population. The NCRB’s classification of “mega cities” is based on the 2011 Census, with Delhi’s population at 16.3 million and Bengaluru’s at 8.5 million. The report attributes the majority of suicides in Delhi to marital problems, familial disputes, illnesses, and unemployment.
Analysis showed that Delhi also leads in other crime categories, including crimes against women and senior citizens, as well as offences by juveniles and thefts.
Further details from recent reporting indicated that Delhi’s suicide figures represent a decrease from 3,131 cases in 2023, marking a 7.2% reduction. The NCRB data also provides demographic insights, noting that most suicide victims in Delhi were men (2,078), with women accounting for 825 cases and two cases involving transgender persons. Among women, homemakers, unemployed individuals, and students were the most affected groups.
“Delhi reported the highest number of suicides, at 2,905, among 53 mega cities in the country in 2024, despite marking a decline of over 7% from the previous year, according to reports shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2024.”
At the end of the year, reporting indicated that mental health and social pressures remain significant concerns in urban India.
“According to NCRB data, four metropolitan cities accounted for around 31.5% of the total suicides in the country, with Delhi followed by Bengaluru, which clocked 2,403 suicides, Chennai, which clocked 1,525 suicides and Mumbai, which clocked 1,406 suicides.”
In summary, as details emerged from the latest NCRB data, Bangalore remains the city with the highest suicide rates in the country, while Delhi remains the city with the highest number of suicides among Indian mega cities for 2024.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.