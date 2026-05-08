NCRB 2024 Data Reveals Cybercrime Surges Even As Overall Crime Falls

Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024 reveals a significant increase in cybercrime cases across several Indian states, even as the overall crime rate has declined in many regions. States such as Punjab have experienced a sharp rise in cyber offences, while Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have reported notable reductions in traditional crime categories. The NCRB data highlights evolving crime patterns and the growing challenge of digital offences for law enforcement agencies nationwide.
According to The Indian Express, Punjab saw a 73.78% increase in cybercrime cases between 2023 and 2024, with 888 cases registered in 2024 compared to 511 the previous year. Despite this surge, the conviction rate for cybercrimes in Punjab remained low at just 20.8%, and only 48.1% of cases resulted in chargesheets. The majority of cybercrimes involved fraud, cyber pornography, and cyber stalking or bullying, with a high pendency rate of 93.3% in courts.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh improved its ranking to 18th in overall crime rate among states and union territories, with a rate of 180.2 per lakh population, below the national average of 252.3. The state’s cybercrime rate was 4.6, significantly lower than the national average of 7.3, while Telangana reported the highest cybercrime rate at 71.1. The report attributes Uttar Pradesh’s improvement to sustained law enforcement efforts and modernised policing.
In Mumbai, coverage revealed that the city’s overall crime rate rose by 7.1% in 2024, placing it second only to Delhi in most crime categories. However, the increase in crimes against senior citizens was largely attributed to a rise in cyber frauds targeting this demographic. Police initiatives have focused on educating vulnerable groups about cyber threats, but the conversion of cyber complaints into FIRs remains low.
In Karnataka, analysis showed a 7.4% decline in overall cognisable crimes in 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the state saw a sharp rise in crimes against senior citizens and a steady increase in crimes against children. The NCRB cautioned that crime statistics are influenced by factors such as population size, urban density, and reporting practices.
“We are paying special attention to cybercrimes which is increasingly the need of the hour, and are taking initiatives to educate senior citizens,” said a Mumbai police cyber cell officer, reflecting the growing concern over digital offences.
In Punjab, reporting indicated that fraud was the leading motive in cybercrime cases, with 605 incidents registered under this category. Other motives included anger, revenge, extortion, and causing disrepute. The data also showed that cybercrimes against women and children, such as cyber pornography and cyber stalking, were on the rise.
Uttar Pradesh’s overall crime rate improvement was further supported by recent findings showing a decline in crimes against women, dacoity, robbery, and burglary. The state’s director general of police credited these trends to aggressive anti-crime drives, increased police patrolling, and fast-track court proceedings.
In Bengaluru, further details revealed that the city continued to report high volumes of crimes against women and children, despite a marginal decline in overall numbers. The chargesheeting rate in child crime cases remained low, highlighting challenges in prosecution and case resolution.
“Zero tolerance towards crime has moved from a policy to ground reality. Modernised police stations, ever-watchful Anti-Romeo squads, dedicated women help desks, fast-track courts delivering swift justice to the most vulnerable, and an iron fist against organised crime—brick by brick, UP Police have constructed a law and order architecture that the NCRB data now reflects,” stated Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna.
In summary, recent trends indicate that while traditional crime rates are declining in several states, cybercrime is emerging as a significant and growing challenge. Law enforcement agencies are adapting strategies to address the complexities of digital offences, but conviction rates and case resolution remain areas requiring further attention.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.