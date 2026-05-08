NCRB 2024 Data Reveals Cybercrime Surges Even As Overall Crime Falls

According to The Indian Express, Punjab saw a 73.78% increase in cybercrime cases between 2023 and 2024, with 888 cases registered in 2024 compared to 511 the previous year. Despite this surge, the conviction rate for cybercrimes in Punjab remained low at just 20.8%, and only 48.1% of cases resulted in chargesheets. The majority of cybercrimes involved fraud, cyber pornography, and cyber stalking or bullying, with a high pendency rate of 93.3% in courts.