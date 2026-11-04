NCP MLAs Tell Sunetra Pawar Feud Is 'Weakening' Party After Amit Shah Meet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators have raised concerns about ongoing internal disputes within the party, stating that the public airing of these differences is weakening the organisation at the grassroots level. The concerns were voiced during a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s official residence, Devgiri, which followed a separate meeting between senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. MLAs also questioned the lack of progress on constituency-level work and the loss of the Finance portfolio.