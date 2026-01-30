NCP Merger On the Cards Amid Leadership Uncertainty After Ajit Pawar’s Death

The proposed merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, was at an advanced stage before Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on 28 January 2026. Both factions had already demonstrated cooperation by contesting local body elections together, and a formal merger announcement was tentatively scheduled for 8 February 2026. The sudden demise of Ajit Pawar has introduced uncertainty regarding the immediate timeline and leadership of the unified party.
According to Siasat, discussions between the two NCP factions had reached an advanced stage prior to Ajit Pawar’s passing, with both sides considering a merger as a strategic move to consolidate their political base in Maharashtra.
The NCP (SP) camp now expects Sharad Pawar to resume a central guiding role, while the Ajit Pawar-led group is reportedly considering Sunetra Pawar, Ajit’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP, for a key leadership position to maintain the family’s political legacy.
As reported by The Hindu, senior NCP leaders met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 30 January 2026 to discuss the party’s future course following Ajit Pawar’s death. The meeting included deliberations on leadership succession and the ongoing merger process, though no official statement was released regarding the outcomes of these discussions.
Analysis showed that the Pawar family and close aides, including Sunetra Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Praful Patel, are expected to play pivotal roles in determining the direction of the merger and the party’s leadership. The NCP must also address the allocation of key portfolios and communicate decisions to the BJP leadership, as the party remains a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Ajit Pawar had confirmed to close associates that the merger process was complete and imminent, with positive discussions ongoing with Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. The roadmap for the unified NCP had been outlined, but Ajit Pawar’s death has delayed the formal announcement and created a leadership vacuum.
Coverage revealed that Ajit Pawar’s close aide, Kiran Gujar, stated the entire merger process was completed days before the tragedy. Gujar emphasized that Ajit Pawar was fully committed to unifying the factions and had prepared a roadmap for the party’s future, with ongoing talks involving senior leaders from both sides.
“He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days,” Kiran Gujar said.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, there is growing support among NCP MLAs for Sunetra Pawar to assume the roles of party president and Deputy Chief Minister. Senior leaders have met with her to discuss the possibility, and a section of the party is advocating for her leadership to maintain continuity within the Pawar family.
Reporting indicated that the merger talks included considerations for cabinet reshuffles and the inclusion of new faces, with both factions softening their positions and resolving internal differences. The process was designed to test the waters through joint election campaigns before a full-scale merger announcement.
As details emerged, Ajit Pawar’s political journey was marked by his efforts to establish an independent identity while maintaining close ties with Sharad Pawar. His leadership was instrumental in reopening channels of communication between the factions, and his absence has shifted the focus to other senior leaders for the party’s future direction.
