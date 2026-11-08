Uncertainty Looms Over NCP Merger Talks Amid Contradictory Statements

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remains divided between two factions following the death of Ajit Pawar in January 2026. Despite ongoing speculation, no formal merger has occurred. Senior leaders have issued conflicting statements regarding the possibility and timing of reunification. Meetings among party leaders and with central government officials have further fuelled uncertainty about the future of both factions.
According to Deccan Herald, Rohit Pawar questioned the renewed merger talk, highlighting that leaders have made contradictory claims since Ajit Pawar’s death. He noted that Ajit Pawar had advocated for unity within the Pawar family and the NCP, but after his passing, some leaders denied any merger discussions while others insisted reunification would have occurred if Ajit Pawar were alive.
As reported by The Indian Express, Parth Pawar’s visit to Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak, following the latter’s hospital discharge, coincided with senior NCP (SP) leaders gathering at the residence. This gathering, along with a recent meeting between Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar, intensified speculation about a possible merger. Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra NCP president, acknowledged that merger discussions had taken place and stated that the process would have been formalised on 12 February if Ajit Pawar had not died.
As The Indian Express stated in an article, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown interest in mending ties with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), viewing the party as a potential ally for upcoming legislative priorities. BJP leaders have encouraged the merger of the two NCP factions, but have maintained that the final decision rests with Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar. The BJP’s outreach is seen as part of a broader strategy to secure support for key bills in Parliament.
Coverage revealed that the question of whether the two NCP factions will merge remains unresolved, with clarity expected only after a proposed meeting between Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel. The absence of a strong leader following Ajit Pawar’s death has led to collective leadership, which has not resolved internal challenges. The article notes that Sunetra Pawar, who succeeded her husband, lacks the political experience and influence previously held by Ajit Pawar.
In a related development, statements from Anil Deshmukh ruled out the possibility of a merger between the rival NCP factions. Deshmukh asserted that while individuals are welcome to join his party, there is no question of a formal merger. He also pointed out that Sunil Tatkare has made inconsistent remarks regarding the merger, further contributing to the confusion.
“If someone wants to join our party, they are welcome. However, there was no question of a merger,” the NCP (SP) leader emphasised.
Reporting indicated that Sunil Tatkare confirmed discussions on reunification had occurred, with Ajit Pawar having set 12 February as the date for the merger. Tatkare stated that Ajit Pawar’s death halted the process. The article also highlighted internal rifts, particularly regarding the influence of Parth Pawar and resistance from Sunetra Pawar and her son to the merger, which has led to further divisions within the party.
Senior leaders’ meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to Sharad Pawar have added to the speculation. Analysis showed that these interactions are being interpreted as attempts to influence the direction of the NCP and its potential reunification, especially as the party navigates leadership transitions and prepares for future elections.
“Ajit Dada felt if both factions had reunited, the party would have emerged much stronger under the leadership of (Sharad) Pawar Saheb and him. Moreover, the outcome of the recently held legislative council elections for five seats could have been different. We are saddened that it did not happen.”
Internal disagreements, leadership changes, and external political pressures continue to shape the uncertain future of the NCP merger. Details emerged that the party’s direction may become clearer after the anticipated meeting between Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, but as of now, no definitive resolution has been reached.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.