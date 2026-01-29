'Larger Public Sentiment': NCP Talks Sunetra Pawar as Dy CM After Ajit’s Death

Following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on 28 January 2026, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is actively considering Sunetra Pawar, his wife and current Rajya Sabha member, for a significant role in the state government.

Senior party leaders have initiated discussions on her possible induction as Deputy Chief Minister or as a state minister, reflecting strong public sentiment and internal party consensus for her leadership.