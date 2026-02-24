NCERT Class 8 Textbook Flags 'Corruption And Backlog In Judiciary'

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Social Science textbook for Class 8 that, for the first time, includes a dedicated section on “corruption in the judiciary” and highlights the massive backlog of cases as key challenges facing India’s judicial system. The book was released in February 2026 and is part of a broader curriculum update aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.
According to The Indian Express, the new chapter, titled “The role of the judiciary in our society,” lists “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” and a “massive backlog…on account of multiple reasons, such as a lack of an adequate number of judges, complicated legal procedures, and poor infrastructure” as significant obstacles. The previous edition of the textbook did not mention corruption, focusing instead on the structure and role of the judiciary and the concept of “justice delayed is justice denied.”
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the new textbook provides students with data on pending cases: approximately 81,000 in the Supreme Court, 62,40,000 in High Courts, and 4,70,00,000 in District and Subordinate Courts. The book also discusses the judiciary’s internal accountability mechanisms, including the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), which received over 1,600 complaints between 2017 and 2021.
Reporting indicated that the textbook’s approach is part of a wider effort to integrate contemporary challenges and civic awareness into the curriculum, alongside historical and cultural content. The book explains that judges are bound by a code of conduct, both in and out of court, and outlines the process for addressing serious allegations, including the possibility of impeachment by Parliament after a formal inquiry.
The section on judicial corruption states, “Nevertheless, people do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice. Hence, efforts are constantly being made at the State and Union levels to build faith and increase transparency in the judicial system, including through the use of technology, and to take swift and decisive action against instances of corruption wherever they may arise.”
“…Sadly, there have been instances of corruption and misconduct that have surfaced even within the judiciary. Such occurrences inevitably have a negative impact on public confidence, potentially eroding faith in the integrity of the system as a whole. However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues… Any erosion of this confidence risks weakening the judiciary’s constitutional role as the ultimate arbiter of rights. Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues.”
In the middle of the chapter, students are asked to discuss two recent Supreme Court interventions: the striking down of anonymous electoral bonds and the removal of a clause in the Information Technology Act that allowed imprisonment for online posts. Coverage revealed that these examples are intended to prompt classroom discussion on the importance of judicial independence and the judiciary’s role in upholding constitutional rights.
The book also notes that, in cases of serious allegations against judges, Parliament may consider impeachment only after a proper inquiry and after the judge is given a fair opportunity to present their side. Efforts to improve transparency and accountability are ongoing, with technology being used to streamline processes and address corruption more effectively as details emerged.
At the end of the chapter, the textbook reiterates the need for both transparency and accountability in the judiciary, stating that these are essential democratic virtues. The new curriculum aims to foster critical thinking and civic responsibility among students by encouraging them to engage with real-world legal and ethical issues according to recent analysis.
