Navy Commander, 2 Ex-Officers Held For Allegedly Leaking Classified Information
The source also said that the CBI, which is probing the case, carried out raids at 19 locations across the country.
Five people, including a serving Indian Navy officer and two retired naval officers, were arrested last month for getting classified information related to the kilo class submarine leaked, a source said on Tuesday, 26 October.
The source also said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, carried out raids at 19 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Hyderabad last month.
It stated that naval establishments were also raided by the probing agency.
The CBI had arrested the serving Indian Navy personnel – of commander rank – from Mumbai and the two former Navy officers from Delhi. "Two other private persons were also arrested," sources in the probing agency said.
Several electronic gadgets and other incriminating materials have also been seized, which are being scrutinised.
"All the arrested accused are in judicial custody," said the source.
The Indian Navy, in a statement, said, "Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency."
The investigation by the agency, with complete support of the Indian Navy, is in progress.
Kilo class submarines are designed and built in the Soviet Union for the Soviet Navy. It is among the world's most common conventional submarines and are currently in service in the navies of several countries.
(Published in arrangement with IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.