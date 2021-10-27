Navy Commander, 2 Ex-Officers Held For Allegedly Leaking Classified Information

Five people, including a serving Indian Navy officer and two retired naval officers, were arrested last month for getting classified information related to the kilo class submarine leaked, a source said on Tuesday, 26 October.

The source also said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, carried out raids at 19 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Hyderabad last month.

It stated that naval establishments were also raided by the probing agency.