Voting Begins in Scotland & Wales as UK PM Starmer's Future Hangs in Balance

Polling is underway in key elections in Scotland and Wales on Thursday, 7 May.
These elections coincide with local polls across England, involving more than 30 million people and over 4,500 council seats. The contests are expected to test the strength of traditional parties and could reshape the political landscape in both Scotland and Wales.
According to The Guardian, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is aiming for a fifth consecutive term in the Scottish parliament, but the outcome remains unpredictable due to a high number of undecided voters and low expected turnout. Reform UK has gained significant momentum and is competing closely with Scottish Labour for second place, reflecting growing public dissatisfaction with the UK Labour government.
In Wales, reporting indicated that Plaid Cymru is in a close contest with Reform UK to become the largest party in the newly expanded Senedd, which has increased from 60 to 96 members under a more proportional electoral system. Labour, which has controlled the Senedd since devolution in 1999, faces the possibility of losing its majority, with some polls suggesting it could fall to fourth place behind the Greens.
As coverage revealed, these elections are widely viewed as a referendum on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership, with both Labour and the Conservatives expected to suffer significant losses. Rival parties, including Reform UK and the Greens, are positioning themselves as alternatives to the traditional Westminster parties, capitalising on voter discontent.
In Scotland, the SNP leader John Swinney has pledged to seek powers for a second independence referendum on the first day of the new parliament. However, the UK government has consistently refused previous requests, and there is no alternative route currently available. The Scottish Greens, a separate entity from their English and Welsh counterparts, are anticipated to perform strongly and could be pivotal in forming a pro-independence majority at Holyrood.
"Although the incumbent Scottish National party is cruising towards a gravity-defying fifth term in office after Thursday’s Scottish parliament elections, the fine detail of the results and the subsequent makeup of the Holyrood chamber remains exceptionally unpredictable,"
In Wales, Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth is expected to become the new first minister if the party secures enough seats, putting Welsh independence on the agenda. Coalition arithmetic suggests that even if Reform UK wins the most seats, it is unlikely to form a government. Plaid Cymru may form a minority government without formal coalitions with Labour or the Greens, as analysis showed.
Climate and cost-of-living issues are also influencing voter sentiment. Reporting indicated that the Reform party’s anti-climate stance and pledges to block renewable energy projects contrast with the Green party’s focus on reducing bills and restoring nature. The Greens are expected to make gains, particularly in urban areas, by appealing to voters concerned about energy costs and environmental issues.
Campaigns in both Scotland and Wales have highlighted the vulnerabilities of Labour and the Conservatives, with parties such as the Liberal Democrats and Greens seeking to attract voters dissatisfied with the main parties. As details emerged, the results are expected to be announced throughout Friday and into Saturday, with the final composition of the devolved governments likely to influence the broader UK political climate.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.