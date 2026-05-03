Nashik Court Rejects Bail For Woman Accused in TCS Harassment Case

A Nashik court on 2 May 2026 rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, who is accused in a case involving allegations of sexual misconduct and forced religious conversion at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik. The prosecution argued that custodial interrogation was necessary due to the serious nature of the offence registered against her. The case is part of a broader investigation involving multiple accused and several complaints of workplace harassment and coercion.