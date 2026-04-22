Nashik Court Denied Bail to TCS Case Accused In 'Religious Harassment' FIR

The Nashik sessions court has denied interim anticipatory bail to Danish Ejaz Shaikh, an employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in connection with a first information report (FIR) alleging religious harassment. Shaikh remains in judicial custody at Nashik Central Jail due to a separate case registered at Deolali police station involving allegations of sexual harassment of a female colleague. The court’s order was issued on 21 April 2026, following a hearing on Shaikh’s plea for relief.
According to Bar and Bench, Additional Sessions Judge VV Kathare found that the FIR contained allegations of deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. The judge stated that these allegations could not be considered in isolation, especially given the presence of serious criminal antecedents against the applicant. The court noted that the offences charged have broad social repercussions and could affect law and order.
The order further observed that releasing Shaikh at this stage could impede the ongoing investigation, which is still in its early phases as coverage revealed. The court emphasised the need to allow the investigation to proceed without interference from anticipatory bail at this juncture.
In the FIR, TCS employee Krushna Mane alleged that since 2022, colleagues including Shaikh and Tausif Attar made remarks offending his religious beliefs, used derogatory language about Hinduism, and praised Islam as details emerged. The complaint also included allegations of religious pressure, such as being forced to read the Quran and consume non-vegetarian food, as well as threats, public insults, and adverse reports to superiors.
The FIR additionally recorded incidents of alleged sexual harassment in the workplace and the use of sexually coloured remarks directed at women employees according to the investigation. In his petition, Shaikh argued that the offences are punishable with less than seven years’ imprisonment, that he has no criminal antecedents, and that no recovery is required from him. He sought protection of his liberty through anticipatory bail.
“The allegations made in the FIR cannot be looked into in isolation when there are serious criminal antecedents against the applicant. The offence charged is having wide social repercussions affecting the law and order situation in the society,” the order stated.
Public prosecutor Kiran Bendbhar opposed the bail plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the existence of multiple registered offences involving Shaikh and co-accused as the prosecution argued. The prosecutor also informed the court that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted and that the National Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of the matter.
The court directed the police to file a reply to the anticipatory bail plea and scheduled the next hearing for 27 April 2026 at the conclusion of proceedings. Shaikh continues to be held in judicial custody pending further developments in both the religious harassment and sexual harassment cases.
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