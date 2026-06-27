PM Modi To Attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Seychelles As Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undertaking a three-day official visit to Seychelles, beginning Saturday, to participate in the island nation’s 50th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour. The visit includes engagements with Seychelles’ leadership, an address to the National Assembly, and interactions with the Indian community. India and Seychelles share longstanding diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, with persons of Indian origin now comprising approximately 5% of Seychelles’ population.
According to The Indian Express, the Indian presence in Seychelles dates back to 1770, when five Indians arrived as plantation workers alongside African slaves and French colonists. Over time, migration from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Gujarat contributed to a vibrant Indian-origin community, now estimated at around 6,000 citizens in a country of about 120,000 people.
Diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles were formally established in 1976, coinciding with Seychelles’ independence. Coverage revealed that India’s involvement in Seychelles’ independence celebrations included the participation of the Indian Naval Ship INS Nilgiri. This year, an Indian Armed Forces contingent and two Indian Navy ships are also participating in the 50th anniversary events.
India’s development partnership with Seychelles has expanded through grants, concessional credit, and capacity-building initiatives. Analysis showed that more than 1% of Seychelles’ population has received professional training in India, and New Delhi has extended significant Lines of Credit and grant assistance for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and public transport.
“This year, Modi also announced a Special Economic Package of $175 million for Seychelles,” the report stated.
India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) identifies Seychelles as a key maritime partner. Reporting indicated that Seychelles plays a critical role in India’s Global South strategy, supporting efforts against seaborne terrorism, piracy, and illegal fishing in the Western Indian Ocean.
Cultural ties remain strong, with the Indian diaspora active in trading and construction sectors. Further details noted the erection of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Victoria’s Peace Park in June 2022, symbolising enduring cultural connections. Additionally, over 9,000 non-resident Indians hold Gainful Employment Permits in Seychelles, working across various sectors.
India is also a preferred destination for medical tourism among Seychellois, with institutional tie-ups linking island hospitals to Indian facilities. As details emerged, these collaborations have strengthened people-to-people ties and enhanced bilateral cooperation.
“Seychelles is a cornerstone of India's Global South strategy, serving as a critical maritime partner in the Western Indian Ocean,” the report highlighted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit marks his second official trip to Seychelles, following his 2015 visit. Recent updates confirm that he will address the National Assembly and meet with members of the Indian community, further reinforcing the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.
India’s engagement with Seychelles is also viewed in the context of regional diplomacy. Recent statements by regional leaders have emphasised the importance of dialogue and cooperation, reflecting broader diplomatic principles that underpin India’s foreign policy approach.
“Dialogue itself has value. It reduces mistrust, humanises opposing perspectives and creates possibilities that otherwise remain closed,” a regional leader stated.
India’s historical and contemporary ties with Seychelles continue to evolve, shaped by migration, shared interests, and strategic cooperation. Further analysis of India’s international relations underscores the significance of such partnerships in the current geopolitical landscape.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.