Nancy Pelosi Re-Elected As US House Speaker for the Fourth Time 

Veteran Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected as Speaker of the US House of Representatives for the fourth time, but she has vowed that this will be her last term.

On Sunday, Pelosi, 80, received support from 216 Democrats, with two of her colleagues voting for someone else and three others voting present, reported Xinhua news agency.

Senator Kevin McCarthy, also from California, received all votes from the 209 Republicans present, allowing him to continue serving as the Minority Leader.