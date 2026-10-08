Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Dies Of Heart Attack At 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa during the early hours of 9 October 2026. He was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was subsequently taken to a private hospital. Despite medical intervention, he was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am. Authorities have registered a medico-legal case, and a postmortem examination is scheduled.
According to Siasat, Nana Patekar suffered a heart attack at his Goa residence, leading to his death in the early hours of Thursday, 9 October 2026. The incident occurred at his apartment in Dona Paula, where he was found unconscious before being transported to a private hospital for emergency care.
Medical professionals at the hospital attempted to revive Patekar for 45 minutes using continuous CPR as coverage revealed. Despite these efforts, he could not be revived, and his death was confirmed by Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor associated with the hospital.
A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the death, and authorities have stated that a postmortem will be conducted on Patekar’s body following official procedures. The postmortem is expected to provide further clarity on the cause of death, as required by protocol in such cases.
“Salkar said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Patekar could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered in this connection, he said, while a postmortem would be conducted on his body by the authorities.”
Details regarding the timeline indicate that Patekar was declared dead at around 5:10 am as information confirmed. The authorities have not released further personal details or statements from family members at this time.
Emergency response teams acted promptly after Patekar was found unconscious, transporting him to the hospital and initiating resuscitation efforts according to available updates. The official process, including the postmortem and medico-legal registration, is ongoing as per standard procedures.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.