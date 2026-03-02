Death Toll in Nagpur Factory Blast Rises to 17, Probe Ordered

On 1 March 2026, a powerful explosion occurred at the SBL Energy Limited explosives manufacturing facility in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The blast resulted in at least 17 fatalities and 18 injuries. The incident took place in the packing area of the factory, and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site. Rescue and relief operations were launched, and the injured were transported to hospitals in Nagpur for treatment.
According to Deccan Herald, the explosion happened in the packing section where no active manufacturing was underway at the time. SBL Energy Limited stated that the exact cause of the blast is under investigation and that the company is cooperating fully with authorities. The company also announced immediate financial assistance for affected employees and their families, and committed to covering all medical expenses for the injured.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “extremely tragic and unfortunate” and ordered a detailed probe. He confirmed that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and Defence Information System for Security (DISS) were present at the site, conducting rescue operations and investigating the cause.
Coverage revealed that the bodies of several victims were charred beyond recognition, necessitating DNA testing for identification. Family members gathered at the factory compound seeking information about their loved ones. The company reiterated its commitment to safety and transparency, stating that corrective and preventive measures would be implemented following the investigation’s findings.
District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harssh Podar were among the officials who reached the site promptly as details emerged. The blast, which occurred around 7:00 am, was reportedly heard several kilometres away, and smoke was seen billowing from the facility. Among the deceased were a significant number of women workers. The injured were shifted to Nagpur city for medical care, and some were reported to be in critical condition.
"The incident occurred in the packing area of the facility, where no active manufacturing operations were underway at the time. The exact cause remains under investigation, and we are cooperating fully with the concerned authorities," SBL Energy Limited stated.
Reporting indicated the profound impact on families, with one mother describing her devastation after losing her daughter in the blast. DNA identification was required for several victims due to the severity of the burns. Many of the deceased were primary earners for their families, intensifying the tragedy’s social and economic consequences.
Rescue operations were conducted on a war footing, with local police, disaster management officials, and fire brigade teams working to secure the area and prevent further incidents following reports of the risk of additional explosions. Once the site was declared safe, cooling operations and debris removal began, and efforts continued to locate and assist any remaining victims.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the Nagpur incident occurred just a day after a separate explosion at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in 20 deaths. Both incidents have raised concerns about safety standards in explosives and fireworks manufacturing units across India.
Authorities have stated that a thorough technical and scientific investigation is underway, with senior officers supervising all aspects of the probe as coverage revealed. The company and government have assured ongoing support for victims and their families, and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.