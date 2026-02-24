Nagaland Doctor Molested, Stalked And Racially Abused Near AIIMS Gorakhpur

A resident doctor from Nagaland working at AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly molested, stalked for 1.5 kilometres, and subjected to racial abuse by three men on the evening of 22 February.

The incident occurred as the doctor was returning to the institute from a nearby mall. Following her complaint, the police identified and arrested all three accused, who have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).