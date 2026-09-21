3 Booked for Attacking Muslim Biryani Seller In Lucknow Over Beef Allegation

A 40-year-old Muslim biryani stall owner was assaulted by three men in the Itaunja area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. The incident occurred while the seller, identified as Rizwan, was transporting meat for his shop. He sustained injuries to his head and face and was discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment. Police registered an FIR against the accused, and the meat was seized for examination. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.
According to Maktoob Media, Rizwan, a resident of Kasai Mohalla, operates his biryani stall near Badi Masjid in Mahona on Sundays and Thursdays. The assault was reportedly triggered by allegations from the three accused, all in their twenties, who claimed Rizwan was carrying beef. The situation escalated when local residents intervened, and a video of the incident circulated widely on social media.
As reported by The Indian Express, the accused—identified as Rana Yadav, Shanu, and Suraj—were booked for criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. Inspector Vinod Kumar of Itaunja police station stated that the situation at the location remained peaceful and law and order was under control.
Further details revealed that the police seized the meat and collected samples, which were sent to the veterinary officer for examination. The FIR was registered based on Rizwan’s complaint, and the accused were also alleged to have threatened to kill him during the assault.
Police confirmed that no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening at the time of the latest update. The video of the incident, which showed Rizwan being pushed, grabbed, and forced to the ground while being beaten, was widely shared online, drawing public attention to the case.
“They have been booked for allegedly assaulting Rizwan, accusing him of carrying prohibited meat, and for threatening to kill him. No one has been arrested so far,” a police officer stated.
Coverage revealed that the incident in Lucknow was followed by a separate campaign in Prayagraj, where Bajrang Dal members protested against Muslim meat sellers, demanding their arrest over similar beef allegations. In Prayagraj’s Phulpur area, police registered a case against 12 people and collected meat samples for testing after protests by Hindu organisation workers.
Inspector Vinod Kumar confirmed that the situation in Itaunja remained under control as law enforcement maintained order. The investigation into the meat sample and the search for the accused continued as of the latest reports.
“Samples have been collected, and the situation at the spot remains peaceful, with law and order under control,” Inspector Vinod Kumar said.
Police stated that the accused have been booked under provisions relating to criminal intimidation, intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempting to commit culpable homicide as the investigation progressed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.