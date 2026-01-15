Prestige Battle For BJP, Survival Test for Thackerays: Voting Underway for BMC

Coverage revealed that the BMC, with a budget exceeding Rs 70,000 crore, is India’s richest municipal body. Control over the BMC carries significant political and administrative influence. The contest has become multi-cornered, with major alliances including the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance, and the Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 has intensified the competition, with both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde seeking to assert their claim over the party’s legacy.