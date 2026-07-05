Mumbai on Red Alert for Heavy Rain; Two Injured in Thane as Building Collapses

Mumbai has been placed under a red alert by the India Meteorological Department as extremely heavy rainfall continues to lash the city.

Over 250 mm of rain was recorded in several areas within 24 hours, resulting in widespread waterlogging, road closures, and significant disruption to train and Metro services.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay away from coastal and low-lying areas due to the risk of high tides and further flooding.