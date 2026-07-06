Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Amid Landslides, Rail And Road Chaos

According to Financial Express, heavy overnight rainfall caused a major landslide and structural damage on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, forcing its closure along with the old highway. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 70 kmph. Authorities suspended traffic on both highways and advised citizens to postpone travel until further notice.