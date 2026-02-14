Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses in Mulund, One Dead, Several Injured

On 14 February 2026, a section of an under-construction Mumbai Metro pillar collapsed on LBS Road in Mulund, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to at least three others. The incident occurred around 12:15 PM near the Johnson & Johnson factory, crushing a car and an auto-rickshaw. Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue and debris removal operations.