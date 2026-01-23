Mumbai Mayor Frontrunners: Reservation, Contenders, and Political Upheavel

Mumbai’s next mayor will be a woman from the general category, following a lottery draw conducted by the Maharashtra Urban Development Department. The draw, held after the recent municipal elections, determined the reservation category for the mayoral post.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now set to elect its new mayor, with the process expected to conclude by the end of January. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) as a key ally, but no party holds an absolute majority.