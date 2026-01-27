4-Year-Old Girl Dies in Mumbai After Loudspeakers Fall At Republic Day Event

A four-year-old girl died in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area on 26 January 2026 after two loudspeakers fell on her during Republic Day celebrations. The incident occurred around 11 am in Tagore Nagar, where the child was running past the speakers placed on the ground for the event.

She was rushed to a hospital by local residents but was declared dead by doctors. The police were immediately informed and began an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.