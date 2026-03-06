Mumbai Hit by First Heatwave of the Year as Temperature Reaches 38.9°C

Mumbai experienced its first heatwave of the 2026 season on 6 March, with maximum temperatures reaching 38.9 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and 36.2 degrees Celsius in South Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that these readings were significantly above the seasonal average, with the Santacruz observatory recording temperatures 5.9 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

Nighttime temperatures also remained elevated, with minimums of 24 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 22 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, both nearly 2 degrees above normal.