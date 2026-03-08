Monu Manesar Released After Bail In Bhiwani Double Murder Case

Monu Manesar, also known as Mohit Yadav, was released from Sewar jail in Bharatpur on 8 March 2026 after being granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court. He had been in custody for approximately two and a half years following his arrest in September 2023 in connection with the deaths of Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were discovered in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February 2023.
According to Hindustan Times, the Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Monu Manesar on 6 March 2026. His advocate, Navin Kumar Jangda, confirmed that all formalities for his release were completed on 8 March 2026, leading to his exit from jail that afternoon.
The case against Monu Manesar stems from a complaint filed by Khalid, a relative of the victims, at Gopalgarh police station in the Deeg district’s Mewat region. The complaint named Monu Manesar and several others as accused in the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27), whose bodies were found inside a vehicle that had been set on fire.
Police investigations had previously led to the announcement of a ₹5,000 reward each for eight individuals allegedly involved in the crime, and their photographs were circulated during the probe as coverage revealed. Two suspects were subsequently apprehended in Dehradun in May 2023.
Forensic analysis confirmed that the charred remains and blood stains found in an SUV recovered from a cowshed in Jind district belonged to Junaid and Nasir. The victims were allegedly killed and then burnt along with the vehicle on the night between 14 and 15 February 2023 as details emerged.
“He was released on Saturday afternoon after completing the formalities,” Monu Manesar’s advocate stated regarding the bail process.
Monu Manesar’s arrest and subsequent legal proceedings have been closely monitored, with law enforcement agencies continuing their investigation into the case. The bail order does not equate to an acquittal, and the judicial process remains ongoing following reports.
Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the conditions of bail or the status of other accused individuals in the case. The investigation continues under the supervision of the relevant police and judicial authorities as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.