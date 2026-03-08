Monu Manesar Released After Bail In Bhiwani Double Murder Case

Monu Manesar, also known as Mohit Yadav, was released from Sewar jail in Bharatpur on 8 March 2026 after being granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court. He had been in custody for approximately two and a half years following his arrest in September 2023 in connection with the deaths of Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were discovered in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February 2023.