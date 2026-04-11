Kumbh Fame Monalisa Allegedly a Minor, POCSO FIR Registered Against Husband

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have confirmed that Monalisa, who gained national attention after her viral videos at the 2025 Maha Kumbh, is a minor. Following an inquiry by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against her husband at Maheshwar police station. The investigation was initiated after concerns were raised regarding her age and circumstances of her recent marriage.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the commission’s inquiry panel found that Monalisa, who belongs to the nomadic Pardhi community, was 16 years and two months old at the time of her marriage in Kerala in March 2026. The findings were based on official records from Maheshwar government hospital, which listed her date of birth as 30 December 2009.
Further details indicate that the inquiry was prompted by a complaint received by the commission on 17 March 2026 from a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that Monalisa was a minor and was being exploited. The commission submitted its report in March, and its findings were confirmed by chairman Antar Singh Arya on 10 April 2026.
Police registered a case for alleged kidnapping and offences under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Monalisa’s husband, a Muslim man, following a complaint filed by her father. Coverage revealed that a separate case was also registered under section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for taking a minor from the lawful custody of her guardian without consent, based on the commission’s findings.
Monalisa’s marriage in Kerala drew significant attention and controversy, with local political leaders and family members alleging that the marriage was a case of “love Jihad.” Officials stated that the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken as per legal procedures.
“A case for alleged kidnapping and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has already been registered against her husband, a Muslim man, at Maheshwar on the basis of the inquiry findings, police said.”
Monalisa became widely known after her videos selling garlands and rudraksha at the Maha Kumbh went viral, leading to a film role offer. Statements from family and the film director who offered her the role also supported the allegations regarding her age and the circumstances of her marriage.
Police sources confirmed that the legal process is being followed, and Monalisa’s safety and rights as a minor are being prioritised as the investigation continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.