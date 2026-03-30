Mojtaba Khamenei Thanks Iraq After Trump's 'Don't Know If He's Alive' Statement

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a written message thanking the people and religious leadership of Iraq for their support during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Since his appointment following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in an airstrike, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances, and all communications attributed to him have been delivered in writing.
According to The Indian Express, Mojtaba Khamenei’s message expressed gratitude to Iraq’s people and its religious authorities for their support “in the face of aggression.” The message was reportedly conveyed after a meeting involving the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq and Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad, though the exact method of transmission was not disclosed.
As reported by The Hindu, Iranian state media confirmed that the written message thanked Iraq for its stance against aggression towards Iran. Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father after the latter’s death in a US-Israeli airstrike, has only issued a handful of written statements since assuming leadership, with no public appearances to date.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the message specifically acknowledged the support of Iraq’s supreme religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, and the Iraqi people. The ISNA news agency reported that Khamenei’s appreciation was directed at their “clear stance against aggression against Iran and their support for our country.”
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the message followed a meeting between the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq and Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad. No details were provided on how the message was delivered. Mojtaba Khamenei’s continued absence from public view has led to speculation about his health and ability to lead, though Iranian officials have stated he is recovering from injuries sustained in the airstrike that killed his father.
“We have not heard from the son... We don’t know if he is living,” said Donald Trump, as quoted in multiple reports regarding the uncertainty over Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.
Coverage revealed that Mojtaba Khamenei’s communications since his appointment have been limited to written statements, including a message for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. These statements have been read out by others on television, and state media has circulated images of him without confirming their recency.
Officials have indicated that Khamenei is recovering from his injuries following reports from Iranian and international sources. However, there has been no independent confirmation of his health status, and the lack of direct appearances has intensified global speculation.
The ongoing absence of Mojtaba Khamenei from public events has led to questions about the leadership structure in Iran as analysis showed. Despite the uncertainty, Iranian state media continues to publish statements attributed to him, and officials maintain that he remains in charge.
“His leadership, however, is unfolding largely through written words rather than public presence,” one report noted, reflecting the current mode of communication from Iran’s supreme leader.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.