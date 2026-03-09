Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran by the Assembly of Experts.

The decision follows the death of Ali Khamenei during a joint United States and Israel military operation. Mojtaba’s elevation comes at a time of heightened conflict in West Asia, with Iran engaged in hostilities against Israel and the US, and regional tensions affecting global oil markets.