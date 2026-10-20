‘Storm from the West’ Seeks to Destabilise India, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur on 20 October 2026, marking the organisation’s 101st foundation day. He stated that regime change would not occur in India, emphasised the importance of unity, and warned against external and internal forces seeking to destabilise the country. Bhagwat also discussed the role of protests, the need for constitutional conduct, and highlighted issues such as drug addiction and the regulation of digital content.