‘Storm from the West’ Seeks to Destabilise India, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur on 20 October 2026, marking the organisation’s 101st foundation day. He stated that regime change would not occur in India, emphasised the importance of unity, and warned against external and internal forces seeking to destabilise the country. Bhagwat also discussed the role of protests, the need for constitutional conduct, and highlighted issues such as drug addiction and the regulation of digital content.
According to Deccan Herald, Bhagwat described a “storm coming in from the West” that opposes order, culture, and human values, referencing recent upheavals in countries like France, Albania, Bangladesh, and Nepal. He asserted that such movements, often driven by political interests, rarely achieve their intended results and instead risk deepening divisions within society.
As reported by The Indian Express, Bhagwat also cited the actions of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar during an attempted hijacking as an example of “Hindu consciousness,” linking it to national consciousness and the values that shape individual conduct in crises. He emphasised that this consciousness is inclusive and not defined by religion, food habits, or political ideology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bhagwat’s address, highlighting its focus on national progress, social unity, self-reliance, and the strengthening of societal character. Modi noted Bhagwat’s emphasis on “Seva” (service) and nation-building as integral to every RSS volunteer’s life, as well as the concept of “Panch Parivartan” for positive social change.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Bhagwat argued that changing governments does not necessarily resolve a country’s problems. He alleged that global powers and certain domestic actors seek to weaken India by exploiting social differences and encouraging dissatisfaction. He stated, “They say changing the regime will change the situation. But that has never happened anywhere.”
“No matter how strong emotions run, our actions must stay within the boundaries of the Constitution, the law, and civil decorum,” Bhagwat said, urging all stakeholders to avoid actions that create conflict or division.
During the centenary year, Bhagwat noted that the RSS reached over 10 crore Hindu households across 4,61,127 villages. He reiterated that agitation rarely solves problems and called for a ban on drugs and regulation of OTT content, citing the need to address both domestic and global crises.
Analysis showed Bhagwat’s remarks were made amid ongoing protests in Delhi, with references to attempts to “dismantle” India and the assertion that solutions must come from within society rather than through agitation. He identified India’s progress and decisive policies as reasons for being targeted by such forces.
Bhagwat further cautioned that protests, while inevitable in a democracy, should aim at finding solutions and not become tools for political gain or deepen social divisions as details emerged.
“Problems will remain, and protests are inevitable in a democracy. But what should the purpose of protests be? They should be aimed at finding solutions,” Bhagwat stated.
Coverage revealed Bhagwat’s call for the younger generation to exercise discernment, especially regarding digital content and social influences, and for society to address drug addiction proactively. He stressed that development should be holistic, not solely driven by materialism or consumerism.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.