Mohammed Shami, one of India’s leading fast bowlers, has not been selected for recent national squads despite consistent performances in domestic cricket. Shami last played for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he took nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Since then, he has been absent from both ODI and T20I squads, prompting discussions about the criteria for selection and the direction of India’s pace attack.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Shami’s coach Badruddin Siddiqui questioned the selectors’ decision, highlighting that Shami possesses “art, wickets, fitness, form.” Siddiqui stated, “What else does he need to prove?” and emphasised that Shami’s domestic record in recent months has been exemplary, with 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 18.60.
This report noted, Shami’s performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy has also been strong, with 16 and 11 wickets respectively. Despite these achievements, he was not included in the ODI series squad against New Zealand, raising further questions about the selection process.
According to The Indian Express, the selectors’ focus appears to be on developing younger pacers for the future. While Shami’s domestic dominance is acknowledged, the team management is reportedly investing in the next generation of fast bowlers for both the 50-over and Test formats.
This article added, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers commented on the broader selection dynamics, noting that even established bowlers like Mohammed Siraj have missed out due to the team’s balance and strategic focus on all-rounders and spinners. De Villiers described Siraj as “unlucky” and suggested that the selectors’ choices are influenced by the need for versatility in the squad.
“He has art, wickets, fitness, form, and what else does he need?” Badruddin Siddiqui said, expressing frustration over Shami’s exclusion.
As this report highlighted, Shami’s approach to domestic cricket sets him apart from other players who may only participate in a few matches to prove fitness. Siddiqui pointed out that Shami’s consistent workload and rhythm in domestic competitions demonstrate his readiness for international cricket.
The details of Shami’s recent performances and the selectors’ rationale have led to ongoing debate among cricket analysts and fans as this report mentioned.
