PM Modi Talks Defence, AI During UAE President's Unusually Short Delhi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in New Delhi for a 3.5-hour summit, resulting in agreements to expand cooperation in defence, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, and LNG supply.

The leaders set a target to double annual bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032. The visit occurred amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to counter-terrorism and regional stability.