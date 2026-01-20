PM Modi Talks Defence, AI During UAE President's Unusually Short Delhi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in New Delhi for a 3.5-hour summit, resulting in agreements to expand cooperation in defence, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, and LNG supply.
The leaders set a target to double annual bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032. The visit occurred amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to counter-terrorism and regional stability.
According to Financial Express, the two sides signed multiple pacts, including a long-term agreement for the annual supply of 0.5 million metric tonnes of LNG from the UAE to India. The UAE remains India’s second-largest LNG supplier after Qatar.
The meeting also produced a letter of intent for a strategic defence partnership, with plans to collaborate on security and defence manufacturing.
As reported by The Indian Express, the leaders agreed to explore cooperation in advanced nuclear technologies, including large and small modular reactors, and to establish a supercomputing cluster in India with UAE support. The joint statement emphasised respect for sovereignty and strategic autonomy, and welcomed the robust growth in trade since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, artificial intelligence and digital cooperation were prioritised, with both countries agreeing to set up a supercomputing cluster and explore the concept of “digital embassies.” The visit also resulted in agreements on investment in Gujarat’s Dholera Special Investment Region and expanded food safety cooperation to benefit Indian farmers and UAE food security.
“This has been a short, but extremely substantive visit,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, highlighting the strategic convergence between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.
Officials familiar with the visit noted that the discussions took place against a backdrop of regional volatility, including ongoing tensions in Yemen and Gaza. The leaders reviewed the growing economic and strategic engagement, with defence industrial cooperation and energy partnerships high on the agenda.
The visit was described as an effort to explore new frontiers in the comprehensive strategic partnership, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to counter-terrorism and condemning cross-border terrorism. The UAE President’s arrival in Delhi was marked by Prime Minister Modi personally receiving him at the airport, underscoring the importance of the bilateral relationship.
During the visit, coverage revealed that this was Sheikh Mohamed’s third official visit to India as President and his fifth in the past decade, reflecting the frequency of high-level engagement between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit built on momentum from recent exchanges and was expected to last around two hours.
“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship,” Prime Minister Modi posted on social media.
India and the UAE are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, as analysis showed, with ties bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Local Currency Settlement system, and Bilateral Investment Treaty. The two countries also cooperate in plurilateral platforms such as BRICS and I2U2.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit provided an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as details emerged. The leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Yemen and Gaza, and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region.
