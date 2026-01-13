Modi, Merz Sign 19 Deals, Including On Visa-Free Transit Through German Airports

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ahmedabad on 12 January 2026 for his first official visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Merz, and the two leaders participated in a series of events, including a visit to the Gandhi Ashram and the inauguration of the International Kite Festival. The leaders then held bilateral talks in Gandhinagar, focusing on strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership, signing multiple agreements, and discussing key issues such as defence cooperation and the case of Ariha Shah.