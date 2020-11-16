Modi Government Committed to Freedom Of Press, Says Amit Shah  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 16 November, greeted the media fraternity on the National Press Day, asserting that the Narendra Modi government believed in the freedom of Press and opposed attempts to "throttle" it.

Extending his greetings, Shah tweeted: "Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. The Modi government is committed to the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it."