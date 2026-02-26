'No Cause Justifies Murdering Civilians': PM Modi Addresses Israel's Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, on 25 February 2026, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has spoken before the body. During his speech, Modi expressed condolences for victims of the October 2023 Hamas attack, reiterated India’s support for Israel, and endorsed the United Nations Security Council-backed Gaza Peace Initiative. Modi was also conferred the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament, in recognition of his role in strengthening India-Israel relations.

According to The Hindu, Modi condemned the Hamas attack as a “barbaric terrorist attack” and stated, “India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond.” He highlighted India’s commitment to expanding trade, strengthening investment flows, and promoting joint infrastructure development, while also supporting the Gaza Peace Initiative as a pathway to a just and durable peace in the region.

As reported by Scroll, Modi emphasised India’s “consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, with no double standards.” He noted the historical ties between India and Israel, dating back over 2,000 years, and reiterated India’s longstanding support for a two-state solution, advocating for a sovereign and independent Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel.

In his address, Modi stated, “We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond.” Coverage revealed that Modi also drew parallels between the October 7 attacks in Israel and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, underscoring India’s own experience with terrorism and the need for coordinated global action.