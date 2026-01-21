After Pre-Poll Alliance With Uddhav, MNS Backs Shinde's Sena In Kalyan-Dombivli

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the mayoral post in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 53 seats, while the BJP secured 50 seats in the 122-member house.

The MNS, with five corporators, announced its decision to back the Shinde-led Sena, making the contest for the mayor’s post more competitive and altering the local political landscape.