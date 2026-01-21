After Pre-Poll Alliance With Uddhav, MNS Backs Shinde's Sena In Kalyan-Dombivli

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the mayoral post in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 53 seats, while the BJP secured 50 seats in the 122-member house.
The MNS, with five corporators, announced its decision to back the Shinde-led Sena, making the contest for the mayor’s post more competitive and altering the local political landscape.
According to Deccan Herald, the MNS’s move surprised both the BJP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), especially as the Thackeray cousins had recently signaled unity.
MNS leader Raju Patil stated that the decision was made for development purposes and that Raj Thackeray had left alliance decisions to local units based on their requirements.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of Eknath Shinde, confirmed the registration of 53 corporators and the formal support from the MNS. He emphasised that the alliance was focused on development and that the final decision on posts would be taken by senior leaders, including Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, two Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators are reportedly in touch with the Shinde camp, while two others have joined the MNS, increasing its strength in the corporation. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought disqualification proceedings against the corporators suspected of defection.
Following reports, the Shinde-led Sena is moving ahead with the registration of its municipal group and is expected to appoint a group leader soon. Discussions between Eknath Shinde and BJP leaders in Delhi are ongoing, with the final shape of power-sharing in KDMC and other municipal bodies yet to be determined.
The BJP, whose state president Ravindra Chavan is an MLA from Dombivli, has maintained that the Maha Yuti alliance remains intact, despite the setback caused by the MNS’s decision. However, analysis showed that both the BJP and Shiv Sena are asserting claims to the mayor’s post in Kalyan-Dombivli, with no compromise indicated by either side.
“We have backed the Shiv Sena solely for development. We have only five corporators in a House of 122, and from outside we could have achieved very little. So we decided to go along with the Shiv Sena and work for development,” said MNS leader Raju Patil.
The developments in KDMC are being closely watched for their potential impact on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other key urban centres.
Reporting indicated that the BJP is firm on not conceding the mayor’s post or the standing committee chairpersonship in Mumbai and other municipal corporations, including Kalyan-Dombivli, to its alliance partner. The ongoing negotiations reflect the high stakes involved in controlling these influential civic bodies.
