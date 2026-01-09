Minneapolis ICE Shooting: Political Fallout, Protests, as Trump Defends Action

A 37-year-old woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal operation in Minneapolis on 7 January 2026. The incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood as ICE agents conducted an immigration crackdown. The shooting led to immediate protests and a political dispute between state and federal officials.
According to Hindustan Times, video footage of the incident circulated widely, showing an SUV moving away from ICE officers before an agent fired multiple shots through the windshield.
The Department of Homeland Security stated the agent acted in self-defence, alleging that Good attempted to weaponise her vehicle and that several agents were injured but expected to recover.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Department of Homeland Security described the act as an attempt to run over law enforcement officers, labelling it an act of domestic terrorism. The agency said the ICE officer fired defensive shots to protect himself and others, resulting in Good’s death at the scene. The area where the shooting occurred is near historic immigrant markets and close to the site of George Floyd’s 2020 death.
As The Hindu stated in an article, the shooting drew large crowds of protesters who chanted slogans and confronted law enforcement at the scene. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey attributed the unrest to the presence of federal immigration agents, calling for ICE to leave the city and expressing solidarity with immigrant and refugee communities.
Statements from Donald Trump on Truth Social described Good as a “violent agitator” who “viciously ran over the ICE officer.” Trump blamed the “radical left” for targeting law enforcement and called for support for ICE agents. He stated, “Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”
Governor Tim Walz responded by urging calm and criticising federal tactics, stating that state public safety teams were gathering information and calling for a transparent investigation as coverage revealed. Walz emphasised the importance of Minnesotan safety and activated the state’s emergency operation centre, preparing the National Guard for potential deployment.
“There’s nothing more important than Minnesotan safety. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary,” Governor Tim Walz said.
Protests escalated in the aftermath, with demonstrators burning an American flag and clashing with law enforcement as reporting indicated. Some protesters pelted officers with snowballs, and law enforcement responded with chemical munitions. The crowd chanted “ICE out of Minnesota!” and demanded the immediate withdrawal of federal agents.
Details about Good’s background emerged, with her mother describing her as compassionate and caring following social media reactions. Good’s alleged social media profiles described her as a poet, writer, wife, and mother. Authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity of these profiles.
Initial reports from the scene described a rapidly escalating situation, with paramedics responding to a traumatic gunshot wound at the time of the incident. The Department of Homeland Security had recently launched a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, deploying over 2,000 agents and making hundreds of arrests.
“We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities,” Mayor Jacob Frey stated on social media.
